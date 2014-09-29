Classic Rock LIVE September 29, 2014 | Uncategorized | 3 Comments | Share on: Facebook, Twitter Mary Hi, I turned on your show last night and I came in with a song at first I thought was from the Tubes but the lyrics were somewhat different. The song was She’s a Beauty. Can you tell me if it was the Tubes and where I can find the lyric that they sang and if it is available for download? It was pretty funny. Thank you. gretchenpoint IT WAS FROM LIVE ALBUM THE TUBES RELEASED A FEW YEARS AGO. pcf I love this show,its the best thing on a Saturday nite. Is it streamed? Also were can I find the 10 after laughter bits online? Pete