Jon Anderson says ‘Yes’ to 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 2017 inductees include: Yes, Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez, ELO, and Nile Rodgers.

It was confirmed by Billboard that Yes co-founder and frontman, Jon Anderson, will be appearing on stage with a special guest along with his former band members. Anderson hasn’t been with the band since 2008.

He will be inducted with Yes members: Alan White, Steve Howe, Bill Bruford, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye, Rick Wakeman, and Chris Squire. However, Squire’s widow will be accepting the honor for him. They will be inducted by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Anderson clarified to Billboard in an interview about the band and history, “We’re definitely connected. It’s a family. There’s always animosity. People that you love you don’t always like, and there’s always going to be that. But when you’re celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it’s just one of those things.”

by: Helen Yee | @HelenYeeSports