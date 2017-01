The Point Concert Connection (Updated 01/31)

Here ya go, ya filthy animals… updated 01/31/2017

TICKETS AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETMASTER, AXS (THE JOINT) OR THE VENUES BOX OFFICE UNLESS NOTED. PRICES LISTED INCLUDE FEES.

ACE FREHLEY & LITA FORD: THURS. FEB. 2ND. BROOKLYN BOWL. TIX:$35-$95.

BLUE OYSTER CULT: FRI. FEB. 10TH. GORDIE BROWN SHOWROOM AT THE GOLDEN NUGGET. TIX:$59-$149.

ELTON JOHN (RESIDENCY STARTS): MON. FEB 13TH. THE COLOSSEUM @ CAESARS. TIX:$150+

BONNIE RAITT: FRI. FEB. 17TH. THE PEARL @ THE PALMS.TIX;$46.79, $55.97, $74.31, $88.08.

LIVE & LET DIE (PAUL MCCARTNEY TRIBUTE); SAT. FEB. 18TH. M RESORT.TIX:$26-$46.

GREAT WHITE & SLAUGHTER: SAT. FEB. 18TH. EASTSIDE CANNERY.$14-$28.

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA: TUES. FEB. 21ST. HOUSE OF BLUES. TIX:$25.

JEFFERSON STARSHIP: FRI. FEB. 24TH. GORDIE BROWN THEATRE AT GOLDEN NUGGET.TIX:$29-$109.

HOUSE SEATS PRESENTS-THE SET LIST QUEEN (TRIBUTE): FRI. FEB. 24TH. HOUSE OF BLUES. TIX:$35-$55.

BON JOVI: SAT. FEB. 25TH. T MOBILE ARENA.TIX:$38-$550.

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED: SAT. FEB. 25TH. STAR OF THE DESERT ARENA IN PRIMM. TIX:$25-$55.

KENNY LOGGINS: SAT. MARCH 4TH. EDGEWATER IN LAUGHLIN. tix:$35-$85.

GOVT. MULE: SAT. MARCH 4TH. BROOKLIN BOWL. TIX:$32.50.

BILLY IDOL (RESIDENCY): WED. MARCH 8TH, 10TH, 11TH, 15TH, 17TH AND SAT. MARCH 18TH. HOUSE OF BLUES. TIX:$79.50, $89.50, $149.50.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND: FRI. MARCH 10TH. THE GOLDEN NUGGET. TIX:$39-$99.

FOREIGNER: SAT. MARCH 11TH. STAR OF THE DESERT ARENA IN PRIMM. TIX:$35-$65.

GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS: SAT. MARCH 11TH. THE PEARL @ THE PALMS. TIX:$28.85-$83.90.

THE KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND: FRI. MARCH 10TH & SAT. MARCH 11TH. ORLEANS SHOWROOM. TIX:$29-$55.

EDDIE MONEY: FRI. MARCH 17TH. THE GOLDEN NUGGET. TIX:$49-$149.

UFO & SAXON: SUN. MARCH 19TH. HOUSE OF BLUES. TIX:$25.

PAT BENATAR & BEIL GERALDO (ACOUSTIC SHOW): FRI. MARCH 24TH. THE PEARL @ THE PALMS. TIX:$33.59, $73.59, $93.59, $103.59.

STEELY DAN: APRIL 12TH THRU THE 29TH. THE VENETIAN. TIX:$95-$350.

KISS: SAT. APRIL 22ND. THE EVENTS CENTER IN LAUGHLIN. TIX:$69-$457.

CHEAP TRICK: FRI. APRIL 28TH. THE EDGEWATER IN LAUGHLIN. TIX:$45-$85.

JOURNEY (RESIDENCY): WED. MAY 3RD, FRI. MAY 5TH, SAT. MAY 6TH, WED. MAY 10TH, FRI. MAY12TH, SAT., MAY 13TH. WED. MAY 17TH, FRI. MAY 19TH, SAT. MAY 20TH. THE JOINT AT THE HARD ROCK. TIX:$59.50-$300.

DEAD & COMPANY: SAT. MAY 27TH. MGM GRAND ARENA. TIX:$59-350.

CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: FRI. JUNE 9TH. MONTE CARLO. TIX:$89-$250.

ROGER WATERS: FRI. JUNE 16TH. T MOBILE ARENA. TIX:$69-$450.

DEF LEPPARD WITH POISON AND TESLA: SAT. JUNE 17TH. MGM GRAND. TIX:$48-$550.

QUEEN WITH ADAM LAMBERT: SAT. JUNE 24TH. T MOBILE ARENA. TIX ON SALE FRI. FEB.3RD.

AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD: SUN. AUG. 27TH. THE JOINT AT THE HARD ROCK. TIX:$30, $35, $45, $75, $100.