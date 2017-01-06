Synchronized swimming set to… Led Zeppelin?

Synchronized swimming may be an acquired taste, but it’s no doubt filled with incredible amounts of athleticism and grace. Most of these routines are set to classical music. This one is not.
The ladies of the Spanish Synchronized Swimming Team decided to spice things up with Led Zeppelin’s classic “Stairway to Heaven” and the results were them capturing a gold medal.
The song starts soft and slowly only to pick up the tempo in true Zeppelin style. Just wait for the guitar solo near the end!
These incredible athletes earned the gold medal for this routine for the 2009 World Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy.