Abby’s stats:

59 pounds

6 years old

Brindle, spayed female Boxer.

She’s been waiting for a new home since December 27th when her first “forever home” forgot the meaning of forever!? They didn’t say she was a bad doggie, they said they simply did not have the time to care for Abby. She loves people, but is selective with other dogs and that should be considered when thinking of her as your new family member.