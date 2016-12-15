BRIAN HEAD – GREAT WHITE WEEKEND

KOMP 92.3 Annual Great White Weekend January 27th through 29th at Brian Head Resort. Join us for a weekend of skiing, boarding, prizes, and lots of good times. Plus the party is on for Saturday night at The Last Chair Saloon inside the Giant Steps Lodge with drink specials, live music and we’ll giveaway plenty of prizes including a $250 shopping spree from McGhie’s Ski, Bike and Boards Show.
Room packages at The Grand Lodge start at only $99 per night. That’s a savings of over 40% off their normal room rate. Rooms for Great White Weekend sell out every year so book your room now at 435-677-9000 or follow this link.
It’s KOMP’s Great White Weekend January 27th – 29th at Brian Head Ski and Snowboard Resort.
A big thanks to our sponsors…McGhie’s Ski…Bike and Board, Cedar City / Brian Head Tourism Bureau, The Grand Lodge and Bud Light.