Point Christmas!

December 7, 2016 | Featured Slider | No Comments |

Tis the season to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season along with spend spend spend…

97-1 The Point & Dollar Loan Center want to help ease the financial stress of Christmas
with a chance to win $2,500 in cash
winner picked Friday Dec 23 with Foxx & MacKenzie

Listen for your chance to win either:

Pass for a “Car Load” to Glittering lights
@ Las Vegas Motor Speedway

2 Magical Forest tickets @ Opportunity Village

Pass for 2 to The Ice Rink @ The Cosmopolitan

When you win the passes you will be qualified to win $2,500 from Dollar Loan Center

DLC logo