THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE AND ITS TIME FOR FOXX AND MACKENZIE’S 9TH ANNUAL “WISHLIST.”

WE KNOW TIMES CAN BE TOUGH SO IF YOUR FAMILY OR A FAMILY YOU KNOW IS IN NEED, JUST EMAIL US AT FNM@LVRADIO.COM

TELL US ABOUT THE FAMILY IN NEED. (ALL NOMINEES WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS)

DEADLINE FOR NOMINEES IS DEC 18TH.

EACH YEAR WE TRY TO HELP AS MANY FAMILIES AS WE CAN BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TO HELP THESE FAMILIES, WE ARE TAKING DONATIONS OF CASH AND GIFT CARDS! JUST BRING YOUR DONATION TO THE POINT STUDIOS 8755 WEST FLAMINGO.

**WE ALSO WELCOME YOUR BUSINESS TO DONATE!**

THANKS TO NEVADA COIN MART FOR KICK STARTING US WITH $1000 AND TO RUDOLPH’S CHRISTMAS TREE LOT FOR PROVIDING CHRISTMAS TREES TO 15 FAMILIES!

FOXX AND MACKENZIE’S 9TH ANNUAL WISH LIST W 97-1 THE POINT #1 FOR CLASSIC ROCK!