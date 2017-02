Well it might be the end of Black Sabbath, but not Ozzy Osbourne. In a recent interview he says,” “I did pretty well for 35 years — and I’m not retiring, I’m going to do a solo album and a solo tour. I mean, my wife’s a shopaholic, always off buying f—ing shoes or something, so I’ve got to keep the money coming somehow.” He wants to end Black Sabbath on a high note and that is why they will not be recording a follow up to 2013’s 13 album.

Continue reading the interview here