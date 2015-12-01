Styx to Donate $25,000 to the Victims of Paris

It doesn’t matter if you like the Styx or not, this is an uplifting story to hear. The Styx have announced that Rock to the Rescue, which is a nonprofit organization that they have co-founded with REO Speedwagon, have donated $25,000 to the families that were affected by the terrorist attacks. Guitarist Tommy Shaw says, ““We feel terribly saddened and outraged by these attacks.We hope that our contribution will help ease some of the pain and some of the expenses of what this means to the families as they go through the process of grieving and bringing their loved ones home.”

